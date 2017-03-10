Starbucks CEO's refugee comments sour customer views of chain: survey

LOS ANGELES —
Starbucks Corp’s vow to hire thousands of refugees after President Donald Trump’s first executive order that temporarily banned travel from seven mostly-Muslim nations appears to be hurting customer sentiment of the coffee chain.
Trump supporters have used Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites to call for a boycott since Jan 29, when Starbucks Chief Executive Howard Schultz vowed to hire 10,000 refugees over five years in the countries where it does business.
Schultz in a letter to employees said the promise of the American Dream was “being called into question” and that “the civility and human rights we have all taken for granted for so long are under attack.”
YouGov BrandIndex, which tracks consumers’ sentiment toward companies and their willingness to purchase from those brands, noted that the data around this boycott is different because both measures are declining.
Starbucks’ consumer perception levels took an immediate hit as measured by YouGov BrandIndex’s Buzz score, falling by two-thirds between Jan 29 and Feb 13, and have not recovered.
Starbucks Buzz score fell to 4 from 12 during that time. Such scores can range from 100 to -100 and are compiled by subtracting negative feedback from positive. A zero score means equal positive and negative feedback.
Prior to Schultz’s refugee comments, 30% of consumers said they would consider buying from Starbucks the next time they made a coffee purchase, that fell to a low of 24% and now stands at 26%, according to a YouGov spokesman.
“Consumer perception dropped almost immediately,” said YouGov BrandIndex CEO Ted Marzilli, who added that the statistically significant drop in purchase consideration data showed that consumers became less keen to buy from Starbucks.
“That would indicate the announcement has had a negative impact on Starbucks, and might indicate a negative impact on sales in the near term,” he said.
Marzilli noted that the Starbucks holiday “red cup” controversy from November 2015 corresponded with an even larger drop in perception, but no real impact on purchase consideration scores.
Among other things, boycott supporters are urging like-minded friends to support Starbucks rival Dunkin’ Donuts. Representatives from Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts declined to comment on the surveys and the boycott’s impact on sales.
The consumer sentiment data comes at a sensitive time for Starbucks, which reported an accelerated decline in traffic to established U.S. restaurants during the latest quarter.
Starbucks executives pinned much of the blame for its traffic setback on a pileup of mobile orders, which caused bottlenecks at drink pickup stations that thwarted walk-in customers.
1
Reckless
if you own a coffee shop you may want to focus on providing great coffee and not sensitive and divisive political issues,,,
0
Dango bong
These dolts read the lies in the media and think its hip or cool to bad mouth Trump and idolize Obama. If you read the news you would think that is the case, but the reality is Trump has a lot of supporters and nobody cares what starbucks thinks (a coffee store) nobody cares what actors think (just pretenders for a living) and mixing politics with your corporate brand is NOT wise, no matter how politically correct you think you are being.
Americans are tired of PC BS, and there are a lot of every day Americans who are not on TV that think this way. Starbucks, you are a coffee joint. who cares what you think.
-1
Mocheake
I hope he is a man of his word. Screw the racists and bigots. The country is NOT going back to the ''good old days.''
0
Dango bong
When 99 out of 100 suicide bombings are performed by one religion of people, it is not racist or bigoted to temporarily halt the free flow of these people and reasonably give yourself 6 months to put in place proper checks and vetting processes so once of them does not blow them self up on your front porch. That is not racist, it is common sense. Which some people have lost it seems.
you mean when people with male parts could not go in girls bathrooms, and people in the US illegally were called ILLEGAL aliens, not "undocumented immigrants?"
I prefer the old days.
0
Blacklabel
yes I prefer the old days as well. I read something today that the words 'boy' and 'girl' are now offensive. This world has to come back to some type of reasonable reality. We elected Trump to do what has to be done to identify and fix problems without being afraid of being called a racist/sexist/homophobe, etc. Seems no one else is willing to do that but him, everyone else soooo afraid of being called a name. As far as Starbucks, I dont need to be preached to by a company that charges $5 for a cup of coffee.
