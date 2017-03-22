Strong yen puts Tokyo, Osaka back on list of world's 10 most costly cities

SINGAPORE —

Tokyo and Osaka are again among the 10 most expensive cities in the world due to the stronger yen, according to a new global survey.

“The two Japanese cities in particular have jumped back up the ranking in the last 12 months thanks to a resurgent yen,” The Economist Intelligence Unit said about the findings of its latest Worldwide Cost of Living Survey.

Referring to Tokyo, the EIU said the Japanese capital, which was the world’s most expensive city until 2013, “has moved seven places up the ranking owing to a sustained recovery in the strength of the Japanese yen.”

Tokyo rose to fourth position after Singapore, Hong Kong and Zurich, from 11th spot in 2016. Osaka rose to fifth from 14th last year.

Tokyo had been the world’s most expensive city for most of the past two decades, despite a drop in the cost of living there on a relative basis due to deflation and a weaker yen, it said.

With the addition of those two Japanese cities, Asia now accounts for half of the 10 most expensive cities as ranked by The Economist.

Singapore was the world’s most expensive city for a fourth consecutive year while Hong Kong remained second. Others in the top 10 were Zurich, Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul, Geneva, Paris, New York and Copenhagen.

Singapore is 5% pricier than second-place Hong Kong, and 20% more expensive than New York.

The main reason for Singapore being so expensive is the policy to curb car ownership, as the certification of entitlement system “makes running a car there significantly more expensive than anywhere in the world.”

Singapore is also “the second-priciest destination in which to buy clothes,” the report said.

Chinese cities fell down the list due to the renminbi’s drop in value against the U.S. dollar. Beijing fell 16 places to 47th while Shanghai, China’s business capital, is now ranked 16th overall.

The slide in the value of the British pound in the wake of the Brexit referendum also caused London to drop to 24th place.

The survey compares the price of over 150 items in 133 cities around the world.

© KYODO