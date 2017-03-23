Supermarket, department store sales continue falling

TOKYO —

Japan’s supermarket and department store sales continued falling in February, industry bodies said Wednesday, adding to concerns about slow consumer spending.

The data also suggested a limited impact from the Premium Friday campaign, launched last month by the government and the business community to encourage people to spend more by allowing them to finish work early on the last Friday of every month.

Supermarkets sales fell 3.3% from a year earlier on a same-store basis, down for the third straight month, due partly to weak sales of clothing and household products, the Japan Chain Stores Association said.

Overall sales at 9,464 supermarkets run by 57 companies totaled 961.62 billion yen.

While sales of clothing dropped 9%, those of household products including pharmaceuticals and furniture declined 4%, the association said.

Department store sales slid 1.7% from a year earlier on a same-store basis, falling for the 12th consecutive month, the Japan Department Stores Association said.

Overall sales at 234 stores operated by 81 companies totaled 433.67 billion yen.

Sales of clothing dropped 4.5%, while those of household items and food were down 8.6 percent and 0.8%, respectively, the association said.

Both associations noted the weak retail sales for February were also affected by one fewer operating day compared with the same month last year, which was a leap year.

The Premium Friday campaign helped push up sales at department stores in large cities but had little impact on supermarket sales, they said.

