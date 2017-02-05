Takeda committed to single-digit U.S. drug price rises

TOKYO —

Japan’s largest drugmaker, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co, says it will maintain its pricing model in the U.S. market, brushing off demands by U.S. President Donald Trump for drugmakers to offer cheaper drugs.

“Takeda has for many years been reasonable in its price increases in the U.S. and we are very committed to single-digit price increase,” Takeda Chief Executive Christophe Weber told reporters.

Trump has called on global pharmaceutical companies to make more of their drugs in the United States and cut prices.
Takeda produces cancer treatments including Velcade, which targets a type of blood cancer. The company earns around a third of its drugs revenues from the United States, its biggest market outside Japan.

After picking up cancer drug maker Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc in a $5.2-billion deal last month, the company said it was looking for more acquisitions to bolster its drug portfolio and expand to more overseas markets.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.

