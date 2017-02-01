Test deliveries begin to ship items bought by foreign tourists

TOKYO —

The government and some companies launched test deliveries Tuesday, conveying items purchased by foreign tourists directly from stores in Japan to their homes overseas to improve convenience.

The test deliveries in Tokyo, involving a FamilyMart convenience store, a Mitsukoshi department store and other companies, aim to deliver goods to more than 120 countries and regions in two to nine days via the Express Mail Service.

Employees of a distribution company who can speak English and Chinese will handle the items at counters set up in the FamilyMart store in the Shinjuku district and the Mitsukoshi Ginza department store, packing them and filling in forms for customs clearance. Japan Post will then pick up the packets.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism hopes the direct delivery system will also help ease congestion at airport baggage counters ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

© KYODO