Tokyo office vacancy rate up in January

TOKYO —

The average office vacancy rate in central Tokyo rose 0.13 percentage point from the previous month to 3.74% at the end of January, after a fall in December, a real estate broker said Friday.

Miki Shoji Co said although there were few large-scale cancellations in the reporting month, new supplies of spaces including those of large-scale buildings pushed up the overall vacancy rate.

The average office rent in Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Shinjuku and Shibuya wards in Tokyo grew 0.23% to 18,582 yen ($166) per 3.3 square meters, the real estate broker said.

Among other major Japanese cities, the average vacancy rate dropped 0.39 point to 4.85% in Osaka, western Japan, and by 0.10 point to 6.10% in Nagoya, central Japan.

