Tokyo office vacancy rate up in January

Business ( 0 )

Office buildings in Tokyo Reuters photo

TOKYO —

The average office vacancy rate in central Tokyo rose 0.13 percentage point from the previous month to 3.74% at the end of January, after a fall in December, a real estate broker said Friday.

Miki Shoji Co said although there were few large-scale cancellations in the reporting month, new supplies of spaces including those of large-scale buildings pushed up the overall vacancy rate.

The average office rent in Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Shinjuku and Shibuya wards in Tokyo grew 0.23% to 18,582 yen ($166) per 3.3 square meters, the real estate broker said.

Among other major Japanese cities, the average vacancy rate dropped 0.39 point to 4.85% in Osaka, western Japan, and by 0.10 point to 6.10% in Nagoya, central Japan.

© KYODO

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Top Jobs in Japan, Feb 11-17, 2017

Top Jobs in Japan, Feb 11-17, 2017

Japan Today CareersJobs

Romantic place to spend Valentine’s Day

Romantic place to spend Valentine’s Day

TableauxDining

Lecture Series: New World Law & Order: Profile, Protest and Social Justice

Lecture Series: New World Law & Order: Profile, Protest and Social Justice

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Business

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search