Tokyo stocks end higher on banks' gains, stronger U.S. job data

TOKYO —

Tokyo stocks ended higher on Monday, buoyed by gains in banks that tracked overseas counterparts, with sentiment also helped by stronger than expected U.S. job data for January.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 58.51 points, or 0.31 percent, from Friday at 18,976.71. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 5.43 points, or 0.36 percent, higher at 1,520.42.

Gainers were led by bank, fishery, agriculture and forestry, and metal product issues.

