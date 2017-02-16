Tokyo stocks end lower as strong yen dents exporters

TOKYO —

Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday as investors moved to lock in gains from export-oriented shares on the back of the yen’s advance against the U.S. dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 90.45 points, or 0.47 percent, from Wednesday at 19,347.53. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 2.62 points, or 0.17 percent, lower at 1,551.07.

Decliners were led by precision instrument, pulp and paper, and land transportation issues.

Despite the downturn in the market, selling pressure was modest, as optimism about the U.S. economic outlook was bolstered by economic data released overnight, brokers said.

Robust U.S. economic data such as January’s consumer price index and retail sales limited the market’s downside together with persistent expectations that President Donald Trump will cut corporate taxes, brokers said.

Market participants were reluctant to chase the upside aggressively ahead of Trump’s first address before a joint session of Congress later this month, Maki Sawada, vice president of the investment research and investor services department at Nomura Securities Co., said.

Investors mostly focused on the yen’s movement amid a dearth of other clear trading cues.

“The market was weighed on as the trend of a weak yen has halted,” said Sawada.

Toshikazu Horiuchi, equity strategist at IwaiCosmo Securities Co., said investors moved to take profits as the dollar took a breather from solid gains overnight.

The yen’s advance hurts exporters’ profits earned overseas when repatriated and dents the price competitiveness abroad of their products made in Japan.

Toyota Motor ended down 34 yen, or 0.5 percent, to 6,457 yen, Nissan Motor fell 3.50 yen, or 0.3 percent, to 1,123.50 yen, while Mitsubishi Heavy Industries was down 10.90 yen, or 2.4 percent, at 444.90 yen.

On the First Section, declining issues outnumbered advancing ones 1,045 to 774, while 182 ended unchanged.

Toshiba continued stumbling, dropping 7.00 yen, or 3.3 percent, to 202.70 yen. The company has decided not to sell any stake in its chip business before the current business year ends next month, in a move that makes it certain the company will have a negative net worth at the end of the period, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The financial sector bucked the downward trend, tracking overseas counterparts on a rise in U.S. Treasury yields after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reiterated that she sees a solid U.S. recovery in her second day of testimony before Congress, brokers said.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 2.20 yen, or 0.3 percent, to 770.70 yen, while nonlife insurer Sompo Holdings finished up 71 yen, or 1.7 percent, at 4,308 yen.

Brewer Asahi Group Holdings rose 79 yen, or 2.0 percent, to 4,001 yen after the company reported Wednesday a 17.8 percent gain in net profit for 2016 from a year earlier.

Trading volume on the main section came to 2,027.94 million shares, down slightly from Wednesday’s 2,104.59 million shares.

