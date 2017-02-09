Tokyo stocks fall on firm yen, caution before U.S.-Japan summit

TOKYO —

Tokyo stocks lost ground Thursday on the yen’s rise and a sense of caution ahead of the summit meeting between the United States and Japan on Friday.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 99.93 points, or 0.53 percent, from Wednesday at 18,907.67. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished down 10.60 points, or 0.70 percent at 1,513.55.

Decliners were led by transportation equipment, air transport and glass issues.

The Nikkei index traded on a weak tone throughout the day and accelerated its downswing toward the closing bell as the yen edged higher and hit exporters, including auto and tire makers, brokers said.

Around the session break, the index temporarily pared most of its losses on bargain-hunting but buying did not last to reverse the overall downward trend, brokers said.

Until investors confirm what will actually be discussed in the summit meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday in Washington, it would be difficult to step up buying, brokers said.

“The yen’s strength was the biggest factor weighing on the Tokyo market today,” said Chihiro Ota, general manager of investment research at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

He said wariness over Trump’s policies and political uncertainties in Europe surrounding France’s presidential election remain as the main factors behind a firmer yen and weaker stocks.

Hiroaki Hiwada, strategist at Toyo Securities Co., said that in addition to any mention about Japan’s monetary policy and currency, market participants are keenly watching for whether there will be any comment by Trump on trade policy at the summit meeting.

“As the United States has withdrawn from the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact, investors are now watching whether he will make any demand regarding bilateral trading.”

On the First Section, declining issues outnumbered advancing ones 1,205 to 659, while 138 ended unchanged.

Among export-linked issues, Toyota Motor sagged 130 yen, or 2.0 percent, to 6,255 yen and Honda Motor dropped 70 yen, or 2.0 percent, to 3,504 yen. Yokohama Rubber was down 43 yen, or 2.2 percent, to 1,946 yen.

Textiles and automobile brakes maker Nisshinbo Holdings slumped 47 yen, or 4.3 percent, to 1,040 yen after an executive of the company said Wednesday it is scrapping its plan to build a subsidiary plant in Mexico on the back of Trump’s “America First” policy.

Meanwhile, Softbank bucked the downward trend, gaining 50 yen, or 0.6 percent, to 8,734 yen after the Japanese telecommunication giant said the previous day its group net profit roughly doubled in the April-December period from a year earlier on its solid telecommunications business.

Trading volume on the main section came to 1,933.51 million shares, up from Wednesday’s 1,641.71 million shares.

