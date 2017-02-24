Tokyo stocks fall on strong yen, U.S. tax reform uncertainty

TOKYO —

Tokyo stocks dropped Friday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expressed caution about the strength of the dollar, while an uncertain outlook for U.S. economic stimulus weighed on investor sentiment.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 87.92 points, or 0.45 percent, from Thursday at 19,283.54. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 6.11 points, or 0.39 percent, lower at 1,550.14.

Decliners were led by iron and steel, machinery and nonferrous metal issues.

The Tokyo market fell for the third straight trading day. The Nikkei dropped more than 100 points in early trading and remained weak for the rest of the day as the yen’s appreciation against the U.S. dollar continued weighing on export-oriented issues such as carmakers and electronics manufacturers.

Mnuchin reportedly said in an interview that he expects U.S. interest rates to remain low for a long time, prompting the selling of the dollar against the yen by traders who had factored in continued interest rate rises by the U.S. Federal Reserve, brokers said.

Investor sentiment was also dented as Mnuchin said he expects significant tax reforms by President Donald Trump to be passed before Congress’ August recess, slower than market expectations.

“Shares were sold amid caution over a possible delay in tax reforms,” said Maki Sawada, vice president of the investment research and investor services department at Nomura Securities Co.

Stocks had been rallying on the prospects for tax reforms, which along with deregulation and infrastructure spending could help boost U.S. growth and in turn benefit Japanese companies.

Mnuchin’s remarks came after Trump recently said he would introduce “phenomenal” tax reforms in a few weeks.

Shares were under pressure as investors bought the safe-haven yen, also affected by uncertainty over the European political environment ahead of key elections in France and Germany, said Chihiro Ota, general manager of investment research at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

On the First Section, declining issues outnumbered advancing ones 1,144 to 708, while 141 ended the day unchanged.

The stronger yen hurt export-related issues, with Toyota Motor falling 50 yen, or 0.8 percent, to 6,448 yen, Hitachi shedding 1 yen, or 0.2 percent, to 633 yen, and Sony declining 29 yen, or 0.8 percent, to 3,486 yen.

Issues that had rallied on expectations for Trump’s fiscal stimulus also dropped, brokers said.

Construction machinery maker Komatsu slid 156.00 yen, or 5.4 percent, to 2,710.50 yen, Taiheiyo Cement was down 15 yen, or 3.7 percent, at 391 yen, and Mitsui Mining and Smelting decreased 14 yen, or 3.6 percent, to 370 yen.

Trading volume on the main section came to 2,112.83 million shares, up from Thursday’s 1,961.06 million shares.

