Tokyo stocks mixed on Wall Street declines, transport sector gains

TOKYO —

Tokyo stocks ended mixed Tuesday, following overnight falls on Wall Street and an advance in the transportation sector amid reports that an industry leader may raise delivery prices.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 34.99 points, or 0.18 percent, from Monday at 19,344.15. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 0.14 point, or 0.01 percent, higher at 1,555.04.

Decliners were led by nonferrous metal and bank issues, while marine transportation and land transportation issues led the gainers.

