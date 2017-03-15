Tokyo stocks slip ahead of Fed policy meeting outcome

TOKYO —

Tokyo stocks slipped Wednesday tracking an overnight fall in U.S. shares, while a wait-and-see mood prevailed ahead of the end of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 32.12 points, or 0.16 percent, from Tuesday at 19,577.38. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 3.59 points, or 0.23 percent, lower at 1,571.31.

Decliners were led by oil and coal product, mining, and iron and steel issues.

