Tokyo stocks slip ahead of Fed policy meeting outcome

Business ( 0 )

TOKYO —

Tokyo stocks slipped Wednesday tracking an overnight fall in U.S. shares, while a wait-and-see mood prevailed ahead of the end of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 32.12 points, or 0.16 percent, from Tuesday at 19,577.38. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 3.59 points, or 0.23 percent, lower at 1,571.31.

Decliners were led by oil and coal product, mining, and iron and steel issues.

© KYODO

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Summer 2017 Semester at Temple University, Japan Campus

Summer 2017 Semester at Temple University, Japan Campus

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Best-Selling Pumpkin Pudding Finally Available in Tokyo

Best-Selling Pumpkin Pudding Finally Available in Tokyo

Crayon HouseOrganic Lifestyle

Law School: Information Session with Mock Class

Law School: Information Session with Mock Class

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Offer ends: Aug 10, 2017

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in Business

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search