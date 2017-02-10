Tokyo stocks surge after Trump promises tax reform announcement

TOKYO —

Tokyo stocks surged Friday on expectations for strong U.S. economic growth after President Donald Trump promised to announce major tax reforms.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 471.26 points, or 2.49 percent, from Thursday at 19,378.93. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished up 33.01 points, or 2.18 percent, at 1,546.56. Both indexes closed at two-week highs.

All 33 sectors advanced, led by tire, warehousing and harbor transportation services as well as mining issues.

Stocks got off to a strong start and extended gains toward the closing bell as the yen slid and sentiment was lifted after Trump said Thursday in a meeting with airline executives that he will announce “phenomenal” tax reforms in a few weeks.

“Trump’s comments had the biggest impact on the Tokyo market throughout the day,” as potential tax cuts would shore up the U.S. economy, said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.

“Since investors have been waiting for the details of Trump’s economic and tax policies for a long time, expectations are growing that new reform plans are finally coming out,” he added.

Export-linked issues including auto and tire makers saw hefty gains as the U.S. dollar rose to the upper 113 yen range from the lower 112 yen level seen the previous day in Tokyo. A weaker yen inflates overseas profits when repatriated.

As Trump also praised Japan’s shinkansen bullet train technology during the meeting, “It was a positive factor” for rolling stock manufacturers, said Akira Tanoue of Nomura Securities Co.‘s investment research and services department.

Among bullet train makers, Nippon Sharyo shot up 41 yen, or 14.6 percent, to 322 yen and Kawasaki Heavy Industries gained 14 yen, or 4.0 percent, to 366 yen.

China’s solid trade data, released during the day, also added to the positive sentiment and helped push up shares closely linked to the country as investors confirmed a pickup in the world’s second-largest economy, brokers said.

With the summit meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Trump in Washington later on Friday, investors are still cautious about possible references to Japan’s monetary policy driving down the yen, brokers said.

However, they added there is a growing view among market players that any strong comments likely to sour bilateral relations will be avoided, given the leaders’ reported schedule, including a round of golf aimed at cementing their personal trust.

On the First Section, advancing issues outnumbered declining ones 1,691 to 238, while 72 ended unchanged.

Among export-reliant shares, Toyota Motor rose 191 yen, or 3.1 percent, to 6,446 yen and Isuzu Motors climbed 50 yen, or 3.4 percent, to 1,538 yen. Honda Motor was up 101 yen, or 2.9 percent, at 3,605 yen.

Among issues with high exposure to China, Kubota rose 76.5 yen, or 4.2 percent, to 1,891.5 yen and Fanuc gained 910 yen, or 4.2 percent, to 22,750 yen. Komatsu was up 55.0 yen, or 2.0 percent, at 2,820.5 yen.

Trading volume on the main section came to 2,066.04 million shares, up from Thursday’s 1,933.51 million shares.

© KYODO