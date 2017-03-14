Toshiba asks again to extend deadline for third-quarter earnings filing

Business ( 0 )

TOKYO —

Toshiba Corp said it has asked financial regulators to extend its Tuesday deadline for submitting official third-quarter earnings until April 11.

Toshiba also said in a statement that its auditing committee had confirmed that management at U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse had inappropriately exerted pressure with regard to the calculation of the acquisition price of the CB&I unit.

It would be the second extension after Toshiba postponed its earnings filing a month ago to probe potential problems at Westinghouse. It has flagged a $6.3 billion writedown for the nuclear unit in preliminary estimates.

