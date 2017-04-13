Toshiba selects 4 overseas bidders for its chip unit

Business ( 0 )

AP photoi

TOKYO —

Toshiba Corp has selected four overseas bidders as a potential buyer of its chip-making unit following an auction, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

The four potential buyers of Toshiba Memory Corp are Hon Hai Precision Industry Co of Taiwan, SK Hynix Inc of South Korea, U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd and Western Digital Corp of the United States, which has jointly invested in Toshiba’s Yokkaichi flash memory plant in central Japan.

Broadcom may have partnered with U.S. investment fund Silver Lake Partners for the auction, the sources said.

Toshiba is aiming to sell a majority stake in Toshiba Memory, which was established as a spun-off entity earlier this month, to raise cash to make up for huge losses from its nuclear power business. It aims to decide the buyer by a regular shareholder meeting scheduled for late June.

The sale of the chip unit is an integral part of Toshiba’s restructuring plan, but the plan may not go smoothly as Western Digital is opposed to the sale, separate sources said.

Western Digital is deemed to have veto power with regard to the selection of a buyer of Toshiba Memory as it has jointly invested in the Yokkaichi factory in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, with Toshiba.

The U.S. firm could possibly demand that Toshiba prioritize the U.S. firm in negotiations for the unit’s acquisition, the sources said.

No Japanese firms have joined the bidding, raising concern among domestic political and business circles about Toshiba’s key technology getting into the hands of a foreign company.

Toshiba Memory is the world’s second-largest producer of NAND flash memory chips, after South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co., and its business value is estimated at around 2 trillion yen ($18 billion).

The highest bidding price Toshiba received for the chip unit was around 3 trillion yen, the sources said.

On Tuesday, Toshiba filed twice-delayed business results without an endorsement from its auditor and expressed doubt about its business continuity amid the increasing risk of a delisting.

© KYODO

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Three memorable days in Tohoku (Day One)

Three memorable days in Tohoku (Day One)

JI Core 50 Professional MonitorsBusiness Services

Japanese Language Program Summer 2017

Japanese Language Program Summer 2017

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

EMBA Special Lecture: Territorial disputes in the East China and South China Seas

EMBA Special Lecture: Territorial disputes in the East China and South China Seas

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Offer ends: Aug 10, 2017

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Business

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search