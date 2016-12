TOKYO —

Shares in Toshiba dived more than 10% Tuesday on reports of a special loss on its U.S. nuclear power operations.

Toshiba shares traded 10.4% lower at 397.10 yen in morning trading, paring an earlier loss of as much as 16.3%.

Toshiba is expected to report a roughly 100 billion yen ($850 million) loss, the leading business daily Nikkei reported, while the public broadcaster NHK reported the figure could go up to 500 billion yen.

