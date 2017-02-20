Toshiba wants to sell chip business without job losses

TOKYO —

Toshiba Corp wants to sell its chip business in a deal where the potential buyer would retain its current number of employees, sources close to the matter say.

The stance is intended to allay concerns within and without the troubled company about the possibility of major job cuts as a result of a foreign company or investment fund taking control of the chip business, they said.

Toshiba had earlier decided not to sell any stake in its chip business before the March 31 end of the current business year, in a move that makes it certain the company will have a negative net worth at the year’s end.

The company earlier this week estimated a loss of 712.5 billion yen ($6.23 billion) from its U.S. nuclear business in the April-December period on an unaudited basis and fell to a negative net worth of 191.2 billion yen at the end of December.

Toshiba is the world’s second biggest producer of NAND flash memory chips after South Korea’s Samsung Electronics. The chips are used in devices such as smartphones.

