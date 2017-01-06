Toyota is latest Trump target over Mexico production plans

DETROIT —
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has trained his sights on Toyota in his latest effort to badger a company into building its products in the U.S. rather than Mexico.
Trump tweeted Thursday that if the Japanese automaker goes ahead with plans to build the compact Corolla in a new factory in Mexico instead of the U.S., it faces a “big border tax” when it ships the cars north.
The threat echoed those targeted at Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co. Trump has repeatedly threatened Ford with a 35% tax on small cars made in Mexico, and this week he called out GM for importing cars from south of the border. He also has made similar threats against companies outside the auto industry.
Nearly all automakers build small cars in Mexico to take advantage of lower wages. Consumers generally pay lower prices for small cars, making it difficult to cover higher labor costs in the U.S.
Trump’s tweet incorrectly stated the location of Toyota’s new Mexican plant - it’s Guanajuato, not Baja - but he’s correct in saying that Toyota has plans to build the Corolla in Mexico. The automaker announced the new factory in April of 2015, saying it will create 2,000 jobs.
Corolla production is to start in 2019 with a new model and would be moved from a factory in Cambridge, Ontario. Toyota also would keep building Corollas at a U.S. factory in Blue Springs, Mississippi. The Ontario plant will build more higher-priced midsize vehicles.
Toyota didn’t directly respond to Trump’s tax threat, but said Thursday in a statement that production and employment in the U.S. will not decrease due to the Guanajuato plant. Toyota said it has invested over $21.9 billion in its U.S. operations, including 10 manufacturing facilities, 1,500 dealerships and 136,000 employees.
“Toyota looks forward to collaborating with the Trump administration to serve in the best interests of consumers and the automotive industry,” the company’s statement said.
On Tuesday, Ford announced that it had scrapped plans to build a new $1.6 billion small-car factory in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, and will instead invest some of that money in a U.S. factory near Detroit that will build new electric and autonomous vehicles. But Ford still plans to shift production of the compact Focus to Mexico by adding it to an existing factory that builds midsize cars. In announcing the Michigan expansion, Ford CEO Mark Fields noted Trump’s promise to make the U.S. more competitive by lowering taxes and easing regulations.
Just hours before Ford’s announcement, Trump used Twitter to jump on General Motors, threatening the company with a border tax for making Cruze small cars in Mexico and shipping them to the U.S. GM responded by saying the vast majority of Cruzes are made at a plant in Ohio. The company said it sold a small number of Mexican-made sedans and about 4,500 hatchback Cruzes in the U.S. last year. In total, GM sold about 189,000 Cruzes in the U.S. in 2016.
2
Sherman
Toyota's shares dropped on this Tronald Dump tweet in the year of the Cock! Total madness as Ford and now Toyota will not be competitive and will cost thousands of jobs just because of this insane man put in power by Putin.
4
qwertyjapan
Japanese car companies employ a total of almost 700,000 in the US and contribute over $85 billion in wages to US workers.
Trump is an idiot.
-2
gokai_wo_maneku
Trump is an isolationist. It is time for both Japan and Korea to join the Chinese sphere of influence. America is on the decline and the future is Asia. We just need to work on softening up China.
1
PTownsend
Big oil and big car - masters of the 20th century. The Don is 70, an aging baby boomer who doesn't seem to understand that we're well into the 21st century. He seems intent on keeping all the different bigs (medicine, pharma, media, military, etc.) in power.
Central to the US Republican platform has been wealth maintenance for its members, i.e. ensuring those with money are allowed to keep their fortunes. The 'others': trickle down on them, if they're lucky.
Trump and his fellow Republicans seem content to let China profit from the 21st century's industries. Hopefully Japan will move into the 21st century.
2
CrazyJoe
It's to the point that I don't even know what to say anymore. The man is freaking bizarre.
2
CyburneticTiger
I hope we can get some dirt that leads to an impeachment
-3
sangetsu03
Like it or not, Trump is the only politician I have ever seen who has managed to keep campaign promises before actually taking office. In fact, he is already wielding more influence than many politicians who have been in office for years.
Of course, democrats here are going to hate Trump no matter what, even as he does what their democrat politicians have promised and failed to do over the last 40 years or so.
-2
thepersoniamnow
I'll let DT have a few months before I jump on any bizzaro bandwagon. If Japan and the US are strong(er) then I'm good.
1
Alistair Carnell
Like it or not, Trump is the only politician I have ever seen who has managed to keep campaign promises before actually taking office.
I'm now having to spend my morning trying to clean up a computer, that has had coffee spat all over it.
-1
kurisupisu
Trump is living up to his promises to keep jobs on the US. Want to sell it in the US?
Well, let's make it there!
-3
Fred Wallace
This again huh? I will never understand this boogeyman under the covers concept so many people adhere to. Just because a vote did not go your way doesn't imply you disrespect the decisions millions of people made contrary to yours. It's mind numbing the godlike levels putins been placed at. Cease the whining and focus on how to put up best candidates next time round instead of the tired worn out career sociopaths. Grow up!!
