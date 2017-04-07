Toyota Prius top seller in FY2016 for 1st time in 5 years

Toyota's Prius

TOKYO —

Toyota Motor Corp’s Prius hybrid was the best-selling car in Japan in fiscal 2016, topping the sales list for the first time in five years, data released by industry bodies showed Thursday.

For the year through March 31, the Prius sold 225,066 units, up 44.3% from a year earlier, outpacing Honda Motor Co’s minicar N-Box which sold 192,369 units, up 11.4%, according to the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

Toyota’s Aqua hybrid, which was the best-selling car for four years through fiscal 2015, ranked third with 155,566 units, down 19.1%.

Five minivehicles, which have engines no larger than 660cc, made it to the top 10 ranking.

Daihatsu Motor Co’s Tanto came fourth with 148,727 units, down 4.5%, followed by Toyota’s Sienta with 127,392 units, up 40.8%.

In March alone, Honda’s N-Box remained the top seller with 26,125 units, up 2.3%, maintaining the top spot for the fourth consecutive month.

Nissan Motor Co’s Note compact electric vehicle was second with 24,383 units, up 78.2%, ahead of Toyota’s Prius, which sold 22,447 units, down 28.6%.

