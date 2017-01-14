Toyota union to seek Y3,000 or more monthly base salary hike

NAGOYA —

The federation of labor unions within the Toyota Motor Corp group proposed to its members Friday that it demand a monthly base wage hike of 3,000 yen from their employer in upcoming annual negotiations.

The union would be calling for a base wage rise for the fourth consecutive year. A base wage rise is separate from regular raises based on workers’ age or length of employment. It instead raises their pay scale across the board going into the future.

If the Toyota union decides to call for a hike of 3,000 yen or more, it will be in line with last year’s demand. The demand is expected to be finalized after it is discussed at a meeting through Saturday.

Wage negotiations at Toyota are often regarded as a bellwether for other firms.

In November, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asked business leaders for the fourth straight year to agree to wage hikes at least to 2016 levels, as the Japanese economy remains mired in chronic deflation.

Despite years of efforts under its so-called “Abenomics” policy mix, the government of Abe, who took office in 2012, has yet to fully create a virtuous cycle of wage growth and robust spending.

