Toyota union to seek Y3,000 or more monthly base salary hike

NAGOYA —
The federation of labor unions within the Toyota Motor Corp group proposed to its members Friday that it demand a monthly base wage hike of 3,000 yen from their employer in upcoming annual negotiations.
The union would be calling for a base wage rise for the fourth consecutive year. A base wage rise is separate from regular raises based on workers’ age or length of employment. It instead raises their pay scale across the board going into the future.
If the Toyota union decides to call for a hike of 3,000 yen or more, it will be in line with last year’s demand. The demand is expected to be finalized after it is discussed at a meeting through Saturday.
Wage negotiations at Toyota are often regarded as a bellwether for other firms.
In November, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asked business leaders for the fourth straight year to agree to wage hikes at least to 2016 levels, as the Japanese economy remains mired in chronic deflation.
Despite years of efforts under its so-called “Abenomics” policy mix, the government of Abe, who took office in 2012, has yet to fully create a virtuous cycle of wage growth and robust spending.
© KYODO
Order by Time Order by Popularity
4 Comments
Login to comment
0
marcelito
The problem us that workers at the top J-inc companies like Toyota etc who are already well paid and have been getting the pay rises and increased bonuses in the last few years are the ones who don't really need them that much. Same as public servants. It's the vast percentage of workers at medium amd small.companies who are not benefiting from Abenomics weak yen policy that need those rises. Abe,s " urging " of pay rises to his Keidanren management mates has so far done very little for them. How about legislating some tax cuts for lower / middle income taxpayers that would finally bring them some benefits too? No good, huh.....then Shinzo would have less J- taxpayer dough to hand out/ play with on his monthly overseas charity trips I guess.
0
Dan Lewis
Rather than a 3000 yen hike in their monthly salary, they should demand compensation for overtime.
An increase in salary must be warranted by individual and/or company performance, but demanding what you've already earned is entirely reasonable regardless of the prior conditions.
0
anotherexpat
3,000 per month. Not per day, or even week, but a rise of less than 20 yen an hour, before overtime. Don't spend it all in one place.
0
Disillusioned
If they increase salaries it will be closely followed by a round of layoffs and put more pressure on the remaining workers.
Back to top