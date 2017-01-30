Trump plan for tax on Mexico exports raises eyebrows in Asia

TOKYO —
Talk of a possible 20% tax on U.S. imports from Mexico has raised eyebrows in Asia, where exports to the U.S. drive growth in many economies.
Reaction to the news was more muted than it might have been, however, since much of the region was closed for lunar new year holidays.
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said the Japanese side should “thoroughly explain” how Japanese companies have been contributing to American society, including creating jobs.
“It would be important to exchange opinions to accurately convey the reality and establish a steady relationship,” Aso told reporters.
President Donald Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer said the 20% tax was among several options to finance building a wall along the U.S. southern border, but no decision has been made.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto scrapped a scheduled trip to Washington next week over the issue. He has flatly rejected Trump’s assertion that Mexico will pay for the wall on its border.
China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported that Trump was considering the 20% tariff without any editorial comment. However, the report cited unnamed analysts saying Trump would have to withdraw the U.S. from the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, to be able to impose such a tax. Trump has said he wants to renegotiate NAFTA.
Though he did not refer directly to Trump, Premier Li Keqiang said, “Above all, we remain convinced that economic openness serves everyone better, at home and abroad.
“The world is a community of shared destiny. It’s far preferable for countries to trade goods and services and bond through investment partnerships than to trade barbs and build barriers. Should differences arise, it behooves us all to discuss them with respect and a keen sense of equality,” he said.
Uncertainty over future trade ties with the U.S. rose after Trump pulled the U.S. out of a Pacific Rim trade initiative, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, that formed the centerpiece of former President Barack Obama’s moves to strengthen U.S. economic ties in the region.
It’s unclear how much of Trump’s campaign rhetoric will become reality, said Kent Calder, director of Asia Programs at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.
“But the general symbolism that America is growing protectionist I think deeply concerns almost all Asian countries because they are pre-eminent exporters, and many of them heavily dependent on exports and so that has major implications for them, even if this is specifically aimed first of all at Mexico,” he said.
Japan’s chief government spokesman refused comment on tensions over the border wall, but said Tokyo was watching for any impact on Japanese companies.
A steep tariff on exports from Mexico to the U.S. would pinch manufacturers like Toyota Motor Corp, which like nearly all other automakers builds small cars in Mexico to take advantage of its lower wages.
Toyota employs thousands of people at factories in the U.S, but it also is planning to build a plant in Mexico to make the popular Corolla subcompact.
About 70% of the vehicles Japanese car makers sell in the U.S. are made in the U.S., but a tax on cars exported from Japan — 1.8 million last year — would “clearly be a major headwind,” Capital Economics’ economists Marcel Thieliant and Mark Williams said in a report.
Trump also has threatened to impose steep tariffs on imports from China, which ran a $319 billion surplus with the U.S. in January-November 2016, compared with Japan’s $62.4 billion surplus and Mexico’s $60 billion, according to U.S. figures.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Order by Time Order by Popularity
21 Comments
Login to comment
-5
Dango bong
Yes of course it raises eyebrows here, because these countries are used to sending goods to America for free while slapping tariffs on US goods.
The welfare is over, time to be fair.
3
don-in-japan
The inanity of attributing the term "fair" to anything Trump's done thus far is simply boggling.
-4
Dango bong
@don-in-japan I do not agree. Any nation elects its leaders to put its own citizens first. Why can't America?
3
don-in-japan
You really think that's the case, "Americans first"?
If so, then the list of countries who are/are not immigration-banned on Trump's agenda are somewhat eyebrow-raising... unless viewed through the lens of who-does-Trump-have-business-dealings-with. Then it becomes to be a bit clearer.
4
Haaa Nemui
They can. Fair trade is fair trade and America has in past dealings been anything but. Trump doesn't seem to realize that other nations have that right also. His policies are not going to help America in the long term.
-4
Dango bong
@don-in-japan we are talking about immigration of foreigners, we owe them nothing. If they want in they play by the rules we set.
Nobody complains about Japan's muslim screening.
3
Strangerland
You must not read JT.
2
viking68
The proposed 20% tax is meeting reality.
The Texas economy will suffer because of higher costs of imported goods and the reduced exports. There are other states that rely on Mexico exports..
The consumer will ultimately pay the 20% tax on any imports. The cost of domestic products will rise.
Maybe the only potential good result is domestic workers will benefit from higher prices of domestic produced goods, but history shows that these domestic profits typically go to the shareholders and not to workers. However, there will also be inflation reducing the buying power of domestic consumers and workers.
Even now, Ford is taking a beating in Mexico for Trump's isolationist agenda and tweets. Ford manufacturing there will not be able to sell to the U.S. and will not be able to see in Mexico. So, it will only be a viable export location. Maybe this is what Trump (and Ford) wants, but that idea gives too much credit to Trump for a long term plan.
Mexico is just the pilot program. China products will be next.
I am all for parity in trade policies, but I am not for isolationist trade policies.
-3
Dango bong
@Haaa Nemui countries are supposed to negotiate for deals that benefit them and protect their own rights. It seems other nations expect America to protect their rights for them. Please world try to be independent
2
fxgai
It should be raising more than just eyebrows in the U.S., where consumers would be the ones who pay this tax, initially at least if not permanently.
Trump will be grabbing defeat from the jaws of victory if he proceeds with this stupid policy.
-4
Dango bong
actually no, tey will buy other similarly priced models instead from countries that follow the rules
2
Haaa Nemui
At what point has Trump ever looked willing to negotiate? Negotiation requires both give and take but Trump appears to be take take take or shut the doors.
4
Strangerland
And prices will go up. One way or another, Americans will be paying more money.
2
toshiko
American automakers build their cars in china.
Japan has been appreciating ''people who come to work in Japan. Japan couldn't care less if they are Christian, Moslem, news, Catholic or atheists.
1
fxgai
Such countries as?
And even if there were such countries, they aren't going to instantaneously ramp up production with aims on taking Mexico's share.
U.S. consumers ought to buy their big ticket foreign imports as fast as possible. This is going to be a disaster for U.S. consumers who are U.S. workers. Trump doesn't realise this?
-2
Dango bong
No they won't, American makers will sell more at the current prices
3
Strangerland
If they are paying more for their supply routes, and sell at the same prices, they will have less profits. Do you really think that profit-driven companies are going to take it on the chin for Trump's idealism? I think not.
Prices will go up. It's the law of economics.
1
Tokyo-Engr
The 20% tax will never come to fruition. Trump should not have thrown this out there in public and should have brought this up in person with Mexico's leader. Renegotiating NAFTA is a good idea. The 20% tax is not and I do not think it is going to happen.
1
Swami Vas
The US President Donald Trump is indeed enthusiastic in rushing with his deep desire to implement his election campaign promises but one wonders whether or not the jet speed is somewhat abnormal, especially in his trade related initiatives. A tax on imports from Mexico will eventually hit the American people who depend heavily on imported consumer goods from there and other parts of the world. That apart, the BUY AMERICA policy initiative of Donald Trump has some inevitable inherent problems especially for the industry and trade to find the right skilled people and to pay them the mandatory US minimum wage which could add up to the cost and final retail price of such products.
0
fxgai
They'll end up selling less, as consumers that used to be able to buy foreign products of their choice no longer can - as a result American businesses will suffer as well, and as a result the American worker will suffer. The American worker suffering is the same thing as the American consumer suffering.
America is not supposed to be a centrally planned, communist economy.
I very much like Trump's noises on rolling back onerous regulations that do not justify their cost, moves to cut taxes and moves to cut out of control government spending. But taxing imports is just a plain stupid idea that won't achieve restoring America's greatness.
1
Tokyo-Engr
@Swami......regardless of whether or not one agrees with Trump and what he is doing you made a very good point about the speed he is going about all of this. I believe this very well may be his undoing. Running a country is quite different than running a business. The pace at which he is doing all this is reckless and if he is not more careful with this (and the use of Twitter) it is possible he will lose the support of his own party if he is not careful.
Back to top