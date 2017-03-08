U.S. trade deficit with Japan shrinks 16.2%

WASHINGTON —

The U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan shrank 16.2% in January from the previous month to $5.47 billion, partly due to a drop in imports of automobiles and auto parts, the Commerce Department said Tuesday.

The deficit with China, however, increased 12.8% to $31.30 billion, the department said.

Citing President Donald Trump’s call for “free and fair trade,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross pledged efforts to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with countries such as China, Japan, Germany and Mexico.

“President Trump has made free and fair trade a central part of his agenda, and correcting this imbalance is an important step in achieving that goal,” Ross said in a statement.

The U.S. goods trade deficit with Germany contracted 8% to $4.88 billion, according to the department.

As of last year, China was the country with which the United States generated its largest trade deficit, accounting for about half the total. Japan came second and Germany third.

Globally, the U.S. deficit in trade of goods and services widened 9.6% in January from the previous month to $48.49 billion for the first expansion in two months.

Exports rose 0.6% to $192.09 billion due partly to growth in exports of automobiles and petroleum products.

Imports climbed 2.3% to $240.59 billion, reflecting an increase in imports of cellphones and crude oil.

The average import price per barrel of crude oil stood at $43.94 in January, up from $41.45 in December.

The global trade figures are measured on a balance-of-payments basis after seasonal adjustment, and the country-by-country and regional breakdowns are based on unadjusted customs-cleared data.

