Nikkei drops for 4th straight day on stronger yen

TOKYO —

The Nikkei stock index dropped for the fourth straight session Monday on the yen’s advance against the U.S. dollar amid cautious trading ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union speech.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 176.07 points, or 0.91 percent, from Friday at 19,107.47, its lowest close since Feb. 9. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 16.14 points, or 1.04 percent, lower at 1,534.00

Every industry category on the main section, except the retail, and fishery, agriculture and forestry sectors, lost ground, led by insurance, mining and bank issues.

The Nikkei marked its fourth consecutive session of decline for the first time since July 8, 2016, briefly dropping below the psychologically important 19,000 line.

On the First Section, declining issues outnumbered advancing ones 1,458 to 431, while 113 ended the day unchanged.

Export-oriented issues were mostly lower as the yen maintained its firmer tone against the dollar after rising to a two-week high during New York trading on Friday. A strong yen dents the competitiveness abroad of products made in Japan and reduces Japanese companies’ overseas earnings when repatriated.

Market participants are paying close attention to whether Trump will unveil the details and timing of his economic stimulus measures in his speech before Congress on Tuesday, brokers said.

“A wait-and-see mood is prevailing ahead of President Trump’s address tomorrow, with investors reacting to negative factors such as the firmer yen,” said Akira Tanoue of Nomura Securities Co.‘s investment research and services department.

Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co., said he expects market participants to get only a rough idea of Trump’s policies from his speech, while further details will be revealed when he submits his budget plan to Congress in mid-March.

The market may fall following Trump’s address if investors see no new details regarding his tax reform or spending promises, Ichikawa added.

“Selling also took the upper hand (in the day) amid growing caution that (Mr. Trump) may once again show a tough stance on trade and diplomacy,” Ichikawa added.

Financial issues led the declines, as Japanese government bond yields fell following a drop in U.S. Treasury yields late last week, brokers said.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped 90 yen, or 2.0 percent, to 4,380 yen, Dai-ichi Life Holdings declined 64.50 yen, or 3.0 percent, to 2,110.50 yen, while nonlife insurer Sompo Holdings ended the day down 174 yen, or 4.0 percent, at 4,176 yen.

Among export-linked issues hurt by the firm yen, Hitachi fell 16.10 yen, or 2.5 percent, to 616.90 yen, while Honda Motor was down 55 yen, or 1.5 percent, at 3,498 yen.

The energy sector was hit by a fall in oil prices late last week. JX Holdings shed 7.30 yen, or 1.4 percent, to 524.60 yen, while Showa Shell Sekiyu was down 27 yen, or 2.4 percent, at 1,119 yen.

Trading volume on the main section came to 1,838.33 million shares, down from Friday’s 2,112.83 million shares.

© KYODO