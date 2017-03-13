Wholesale prices rise 1% in Feb

TOKYO —

Japanese wholesale prices rose 1.0% in the year to February, Bank of Japan data showed on Monday.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services follows a 0.5% annual increase in January.

Overall final goods prices—the prices of finished products charged to businesses—fell 0.6% from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, rose 0.3% from a year earlier.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.