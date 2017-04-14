Yamato to raise parcel delivery rates for 1st time in 27 years

Business ( 0 )

TOKYO —

Yamato Transport Co, Japan’s leading door-to-door parcel delivery provider, will raise its base shipping fees for the first time in 27 years.

The company has begun negotiations with major clients including Amazon.com Inc’s Japan unit. It will also improve delivery truck drivers’ working conditions, boost recruiting and install more parcel lockers for customers to receive deliveries at convenient locations such as train stations.

Parcels from major corporate clients, including online retailers, account for 90 percent of Yamato’s deliveries. A surge in parcels from online retailers has led to Yamato drivers increasingly being overworked.

Yamato said it aims to review the discount given to such major clients and reduce the volume of parcels it accepts from them in the negotiations through the end of September.

The company has yet to determine the size of the fee hike.

Currently shipping rates vary by parcel size, as well as place of dispatch and destination.

© KYODO

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Surprises to be found in beautiful Tohoku

Surprises to be found in beautiful Tohoku

JI Core 50 Professional MonitorsBusiness Services

Continuing Education: Apply now! Early-Bird Discount (Summer 2017)

Continuing Education: Apply now! Early-Bird Discount (Summer 2017)

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Three memorable days in Tohoku (Day One)

Three memorable days in Tohoku (Day One)

JI Core 50 Professional MonitorsBusiness Services

Special Offers

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Offer ends: Aug 10, 2017

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Business

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search