Yamato to raise parcel delivery rates for 1st time in 27 years

TOKYO —

Yamato Transport Co, Japan’s leading door-to-door parcel delivery provider, will raise its base shipping fees for the first time in 27 years.

The company has begun negotiations with major clients including Amazon.com Inc’s Japan unit. It will also improve delivery truck drivers’ working conditions, boost recruiting and install more parcel lockers for customers to receive deliveries at convenient locations such as train stations.

Parcels from major corporate clients, including online retailers, account for 90 percent of Yamato’s deliveries. A surge in parcels from online retailers has led to Yamato drivers increasingly being overworked.

Yamato said it aims to review the discount given to such major clients and reduce the volume of parcels it accepts from them in the negotiations through the end of September.

The company has yet to determine the size of the fee hike.

Currently shipping rates vary by parcel size, as well as place of dispatch and destination.

