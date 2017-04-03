Yoshinoya beef bowl chain to offer tuition loan perks to staff

TOKYO —

Yoshinoya Holdings Co is to offer tuition loans to part-time staff of its gyudon beef bowl franchises with the debt then waived if the employees work for the company for at least four years after finishing their studies.

The program is aimed at providing financial support to struggling young college students while securing manpower for the restaurant chain operator, Yoshinoya Co. Another proviso of the scheme is that the loan recipients work at a chain restaurant for at least three hours per week while studying.

Yoshinoya Holdings will solicit applicants from senior high school students working at its gyudon restaurants who are expected to advance to university in April 2018. The loans would be provided to up to 10 students each year.

Loan repayments would be halved if the students join other eatery firms belonging to the Japan food service industry association.

“We want those who are about to give up their studies at university for financial reasons to make use of the program,” a Yoshinoya Holdings representative said.

