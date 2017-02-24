12-year-old boy caused fatal crash under influence of alcohol

NAHA —

A 12-year-old boy caused a deadly auto accident in Okinawa earlier this month while driving a motorcycle under the influence of alcohol, leaving one teenage passenger dead and another injured, police said Thursday.

Police sent the boy, a sixth grader in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, to a public child consultation center Wednesday on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, but he will not be prosecuted because he is under 14. In Japan, anyone below the age is not subject to penal punishment based on the juvenile law.

His name is being withheld because he is a minor.

The boy was driving a motorcycle, carrying a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, in the village of Onna on Feb 12 when he hit a roadside curb and crashed, according to the officials.

The 15-year-old boy died due to severe trauma to his head, while the girl suffered a collar bone fracture. Alcohol exceeding legal levels was detected in the driver’s breath, the officials said.

The motorbike, with an engine displacement of 125 cubic centimeters, was registered to a member of his family. It is not known where the boy had consumed drinks or how much he had drunk. No alcohol was detected in either victim.

