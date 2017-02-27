129 stolen kindergarten application forms confiscated from man’s home

CHIBA —

Police said Sunday they have found another 129 stolen application forms to a kindergarten in Funabashi at the home of a man who was arrested earlier for stealing application forms from a kindergarten in Chuo Ward, Chiba Prefecture.

According to police, Shunsuke Uchino, 24, has been arrested for stealing 11 preschoolers’ application forms to the kindergarten in January, Fuji TV reported.

Police said that on Feb 22, another 129 application forms to a different kindergarten in Funabashi were found at Uchino’s apartment.

Police also suspect that Uchino has made about 20 silent phone calls to six households, using the stolen application forms.

Police believe he may also be involved in 10 similar cases of theft at kindergartens in Chiba Prefecture.

