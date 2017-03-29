15-year-girl, boyfriend, 21, found dead in suspected murder-suicide

OSAKA —

The bodies of a 15-year-old girl and her 21-year-old boyfriend have been found in an apartment in Osaka, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, the girl and boyfriend, who is Vietnamese, lived with her parents in Nishinari Ward. Fuji TV reported that the girl’s mother found the bodies when she returned home at around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. The girl was lying on a bed in her bedroom, with two knives protruding from her chest, while her boyfriend was found on the floor near her, with a belt wound tightly around his neck, after he apparently hanged himself.

The two were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police said the man had moved in with his girlfriend’s family about a year ago. Her mother said the couple had argued vehemently two days ago.

