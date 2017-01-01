16-year-old boy arrested for killing mother

OKAYAMA —

Police in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, on Saturday arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of murdering his 44-year-old mother.

According to police, the boy called 110 at around 1 a.m. Saturday to say that he had killed his mother 30 minutes earlier. Fuji TV reported that police rushed to the scene and found the woman lying on the floor of the living room, bleeding from head and stomach wounds. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The boy was quoted by police as saying he hit his mother on the head several times with a hammer and then stabbed her in the stomach and back. The hammer and a knife were found at the scene of the crime

Police said the boy told them he had argued bitterly with his mother and that he had wanted to kill her. He said his mother had come home drunk and threw her bag and clothes at him and he lost his temper.

The boy lived with his mother and 17-year-old brother who was out for the night.

