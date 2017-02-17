17-year-old sex assault suspect back in custody after escaping from hospital

HAKODATE —

A 17-year-old youth who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault, has been taken back into custody after he escaped from a hospital in Hakodate, Hokkaido, on Wednesday night.

According to police, the suspect complained after his arrest that he was not feeling well and was taken to a hospital, Sankei Shimbun reported. Although he was handcuffed and bound to a police officer by a cord around his waist, he managed to break free and fled with the handcuffs still on at around 4:20 p.m.

About 200 police officers were mobilized to search for the fugitive who was barefoot and had no money on him. Police said he turned himself in at Hakodate Chuo police station just past 1 a.m. Thursday, accompanied by a female friend.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl in a park on Feb 8, but claims the act was consensual.

Japan Today