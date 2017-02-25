17-year-old student arrested for attacking school staff member

FUKUSHIMA —

Police in Tanagura, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder after he attacked a school official with a hammer and a knife.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9 a.m. Friday. Sankei Shimbun reported that the student came up behind the school official, a man in his 40s, and hit him on the back of the head with a hammer and then stabbed him in the face, before being subdued by other staff.

The victim was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Saturday, police said.

Police said the principal told them he was unaware of any trouble between the boy and the school official who worked in the library.

