17-year-old student arrested for attacking school staff member

FUKUSHIMA —

Police in Tanagura, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder after he attacked a school official with a hammer and a knife.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9 a.m. Friday. Sankei Shimbun reported that the student came up behind the school official, a man in his 40s, and hit him on the back of the head with a hammer and then stabbed him in the face, before being subdued by other staff.

The victim was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Saturday, police said.

Police said the principal told them he was unaware of any trouble between the boy and the school official who worked in the library.

Japan Today