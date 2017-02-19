18-year-old boy travels 900 km on stolen bike

AOMORI —

An 18-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly stealing a road bicycle and riding it about 900 kilometers from Osaka Prefecture to Aomori Prefecture in the north, police said Saturday.

The teen, who ran away from home in Yokohama in September, is suspected of stealing the bicycle in Moriguchi, Osaka Prefecture, in mid-December, police said.

His name has been withheld since he is a minor.

Police found him at a rest area along a road in Tsuruta, Aomori Prefecture on Friday evening. A store worker there had reported seeing a suspicious young man.

The boy told police that he has not eaten for around three days. He had only a few yen when he was arrested.

His family had asked police to search for his whereabouts.

