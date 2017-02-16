18-year-old youth arrested for killing his mother

Crime ( 0 )

MIE —

Police in Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, on Wednesday arrested an 18-year-old youth on suspicion of killing his mother.

According to police, the suspect, who cannot be named because he is a minor, stabbed his 48-year-old mother to death at their home on Tuesday and then placed her body in a prefabricated storage unit in the garden.

The boy’s father found the body at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when he returned home from work, and notified police.

Police said the body had stab wounds in the neck and that the victim had also been beaten about the head.

Police said the suspect has admitted to killing his mother but gave no motive. He lived in the house with his parents and young sister.

Japan Today

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
What to Do and Not to Do at Onsen in Japan

What to Do and Not to Do at Onsen in Japan

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Summer 2017 Semester at Temple University, Japan Campus

Summer 2017 Semester at Temple University, Japan Campus

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Law School: Information Session with Mock Class

Law School: Information Session with Mock Class

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Crime

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search