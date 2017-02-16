18-year-old youth arrested for killing his mother

MIE —

Police in Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, on Wednesday arrested an 18-year-old youth on suspicion of killing his mother.

According to police, the suspect, who cannot be named because he is a minor, stabbed his 48-year-old mother to death at their home on Tuesday and then placed her body in a prefabricated storage unit in the garden.

The boy’s father found the body at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when he returned home from work, and notified police.

Police said the body had stab wounds in the neck and that the victim had also been beaten about the head.

Police said the suspect has admitted to killing his mother but gave no motive. He lived in the house with his parents and young sister.

Japan Today