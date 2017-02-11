19-year-old mother, 2 friends arrested over child abuse

TOKYO —

An unemployed 19-year-old single mother and two of her girlfriends, aged 19 and 16, have been arrested on child abuse charges on at least two occasions.

According to police, the mother and her two friends tied her son’s feet together and scribbled on his face at the mother’s apartment in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward, Fuji TV reported. On another occasion, they inserted a tube from a stethoscope into the child’s nose and mouth.

The incidents occurred last October and November, police said.

Photos of these incidents were then posted on Twitter, police said. One image was seen by a woman who reported it to police.

Police said the mother’s smartphone also contained images of her and her friends laughing while they were carrying out the abuse.

Police said the mother admitted posted the photos but denied inserting the tube into her son’s nose and mouth. Her two friends have admitted to the charges, saying they did it just for fun, police said.

The mother said she had acquired the stethoscope when she was pregnant so she could listen to her baby’s heartbeat.

