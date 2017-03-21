2 arrested for assault, robbery of man on Tokyo street

TOKYO —

Police in Tokyo have arrested two men on suspicion of assault and robbery after they stole a bag containing about 14,000 yen from another man in Shinjuku.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 a.m. Sunday in Shinjuku. Fuji TV quoted police as saying the two suspects, Yoshinori Maeda, 27, and Yudai Yoshinaga, 24, approached a 38-year-old company employee who was walking home, and asked him for 10,000 yen. When the man tried to run away, Maeda and Yoshinaga chased him and threatened him. They grabbed him by the collar, roughed him up, then stole his bag and ran off, police said.

The victim called police and a patrol picked up the two suspects about 20 minutes later.

Police said Maeda, who is unemployed, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he needed the money, while Yoshinaga has denied any intent o assault or rob the man.

Japan Today