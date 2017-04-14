2 Chinese women sought over vandalism at Meiji Shrine

TOKYO —

Police said Thursday they have obtained arrest warrants for two Chinese women after Meiji Shrine in central Tokyo was vandalized earlier this month with an oily liquid.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police said Piao Jinyu and Piao Shanai, both 49, are suspected of vandalizing the shrine in Shibuya Ward on the morning of April 3 and were identified from surveillance camera footage.

The police said the two women, who have already left Japan, have been put on a wanted list as they are likely to return to the country.

According to the police, at least 15 stains, all made by the same substance, were found on structures including a torii gate at the shrine and the footage showed the two spraying something on some of the structures.

Similar stains were found this month at various shrines and temples in Japan, including Zojo Temple in central Tokyo. A dozen stains were found at various locations including on the temple’s bell and the Sangedatsumon wooden main gate, designated as an important cultural property.

Shimogamo Shrine in Kyoto, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and Kimpusen Temple in Nara, a national treasure, as well as Shuri Castle in Okinawa Prefecture were found to have been similarly damaged.

Immigration records showed that the women flew from Shanghai to Naha Airport in Okinawa on March 27 and to Osaka airport near Kyoto and Nara on March 30. They came to Tokyo on April 1 and left for Shanghai four days later, the police said.

The Tokyo police said they will exchange information with local police to look into those incidents.

