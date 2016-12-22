2 gangsters arrested on suspicion of murder

TOKYO —

Police have arrested two gang members on suspicion of murdering a 32-year-old man in an apartment in Tokyo’s Okubo district.

According to police, the two suspects, Nozomi Iwase, 32, and Osamu Kato, 40, are members of the Sumiyoshi-kai crime syndicate. Fuji TV quoted police as saying they are accused of killing Takashi Hasegawa, 32.

Police found Hasegawa’s body after receiving an anonymous tip at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. The victim’s hands and legs were bound and he had been beaten to death, police said.

Police said the apartment is related to a Sumiyoshi-kai business, and they believe there was some internal conflict between the victim and the two suspects.

