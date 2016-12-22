2 gangsters arrested on suspicion of murder

TOKYO —

Police have arrested two gang members on suspicion of murdering a 32-year-old man in an apartment in Tokyo’s Okubo district.

According to police, the two suspects, Nozomi Iwase, 32, and Osamu Kato, 40, are members of the Sumiyoshi-kai crime syndicate. Fuji TV quoted police as saying they are accused of killing Takashi Hasegawa, 32.

Police found Hasegawa’s body after receiving an anonymous tip at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. The victim’s hands and legs were bound and he had been beaten to death, police said.

Police said the apartment is related to a Sumiyoshi-kai business, and they believe there was some internal conflict between the victim and the two suspects.

    SenseNotSoCommon

    Why are these cockroaches allowed to exist among us?

    Tumilber

    They exist so the other "mafia" can exist! NPA Mafia!

    shallots

    suspended sentence?

