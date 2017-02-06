2 men arrested for shooting girl with air gun from car

SAITAMA —

Police in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested two men on suspicion of assault after they fired plastic pellets from an air gun at a 13-year-old girl.

According to police, the two men, Kenji Ojima, 24, and Ryota Kawamura, 25, both company employees, have admitted to the charge.

Ojima was quoted as saying they did it for kicks to see the look on the girl’s face when she was shot, while Kawamura said they just got carried away, Fuji TV reported.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The girl was walking along a street when the two suspects drove up slowly behind her and fired several pellets at her.

Police said the girl suffered injuries to her buttocks.

Police said they are questioning Ojima and Kawamura about five similar incidents in Kawaguchi between Feb 1 and Feb 3. The suspects were brought in for questioning after their car was identified through street surveillance camera footage and the girl’s description of it.

Japan Today