2 men killed in hit-and-run incidents in Kanagawa

KANAGAWA —

Two men were killed in hit-and-run incidents in Kanagawa Prefecture on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the first incident occurred at around 4 a.m. on a national route in Tsurumi Ward, Yokohama. Fuji TV reported that a motorist spotted a man lying on the road and called 110. The victim, a man in his early 20s, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The second incident occurred in Kawasaki’s Takatsu Ward at around 5:45 a.m. Police said they received a call from a woman reporting that a man, bleeding from a head wound, was lying on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said street surveillance camera footage showed that the victim, in his 30s, had been hit by a truck that kept going.

    sensei258

    That's just cold-blooded

    Speed

    Drivers are always held liable no matter who did what in any accident. Recipe for hit and runs.

