2 Vietnamese nabbed for allegedly growing marijuana in Gunma

TOKYO —

Police have arrested two Vietnamese for allegedly growing marijuana at the apartment of one of the suspects in Gunma Prefecture, and have confiscated 400 marijuana plants.

Police said Friday the amount represented the largest single seizure since 2008, the first year for which they have relevant data.

Tran Van Minh, an unemployed 27-year-old resident of Kiryu, Gunma, and a Vietnamese woman are alleged to have grown 108 marijuana plants at his apartment between July and November. The plants would have yielded 5 kilograms of dried marijuana with a street value of 25 million yen, according to the police.

Growing marijuana for commercial purposes is punishable under the Cannabis Control Law.

Minh has denied any wrongdoing, according to the police.

The suspect had rented out the whole of a two-story apartment building and was using one unit as a residence and the remaining four to cultivate 400 marijuana plants, they added.

3 Comments

  • -2

    Disillusioned

    Fools! As if they weren't destined to get caught growing on such a large scale.

  • 0

    pacint

    Guess their electricity bill gave them away.

  • -1

    gaijin playa

    They're definitely going to be deported. idiots.

