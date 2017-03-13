2 women found dead, male neighbor injured in Wakayama

WAKAYAMA —

Two elderly women were found dead and a male neighbor injured after apparent trouble between the trio at an apartment building in Wakayama City, police said Sunday.

According to police, they received a call from a person at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, reporting that a male neighbor had been stabbed by a knife.

Police rushed to the single-storied apartment building located in Demizu and found a 68-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his left side and left arm. Also in his apartment, police found his nextdoor neighbor, Hanako Taiki, 71, dead with a knife in her chest. About two hours later, police found Tamiko Sugeta, 79, who lives across the hall from the man, collapsed in her apartment, with an electric cord wound around her neck. Both women were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The man, who is in a stable condition in hospital, was quoted by police as saying, “Ms Taiki came to my apartment and slashed me [with a knife] after asking me to die with her. I attempted to run away.”

Police are questioning the man further about trouble between the three neighbors.

Japan Today