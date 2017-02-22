2-year-old boy killed after being hit by truck in Kagawa; driver arrested

KAGAWA —
A two-year-old boy died after he was hit by a truck while crossing a highway in Sakaide City, Kagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday night.
According to police, the incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on a straight stretch of a four-lane highway with no traffic lights. Sankei Shimbun reported that the boy, Kazuki Takagi, was hit by a heavy-duty truck driven by Seiji Iwamoto, 44, a company employee from Matsuyama City. Police arrested Iwamoto on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death.
Iwamoto was quoted by police as saying he stopped after hitting the boy but said he didn’t see him crossing the road.
According to police, Kazuki was returning home alone from his grandparents’ house which was just across the highway from his own home.
Japan Today
Order by Time Order by Popularity
3 Comments
Login to comment
3
Spanki
Jeez I actually feel quite sorry for this driver. I can't even imagine letting my almost 2 year old cross our street alone and it's about 2 meters wide with hardly any traffic.
1
gaijin playa
a 2 year old boy walking on a road at 8:30 at night alone..the poor driver would never have even seen him! ..... punish the parents and grandparents as well, they are more responsible than the driver. appalling parenting. RIP little boy
1
jcapan
Does any other nation have a law like this? You could paint yourself black and walk onto an expressway at night to kill yourself and they'd still arrest the driver. Absurd law. It's an absolute tragedy for the family but as sad as it is it's 100% on them.
Back to top