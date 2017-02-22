2-year-old boy killed after being hit by truck in Kagawa; driver arrested

KAGAWA —

A two-year-old boy died after he was hit by a truck while crossing a highway in Sakaide City, Kagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on a straight stretch of a four-lane highway with no traffic lights. Sankei Shimbun reported that the boy, Kazuki Takagi, was hit by a heavy-duty truck driven by Seiji Iwamoto, 44, a company employee from Matsuyama City. Police arrested Iwamoto on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death.

Iwamoto was quoted by police as saying he stopped after hitting the boy but said he didn’t see him crossing the road.

According to police, Kazuki was returning home alone from his grandparents’ house which was just across the highway from his own home.

