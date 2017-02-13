20-year-old man arrested over murder of mother in Niigata

TOKYO —

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of killing his mother at their home in Gosen, Niigata Prefecture.

According to police, the suspect, Kaito Oyanagi, a part-time worker at a food manufacturing company, was arrested Saturday morning after being found in a private viewing room at a video store in Katsushika Ward late Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Oyanagi has admitted to killing his 52-year-old mother Noriko, a company employee, whose body was found in the bathtub of her home last Thursday. Police found the body after being notified by her company that she had not come to work on Tuesday and Wednesday. Police said Oyanagi was naked and lying face down in the bathtub and that she had been beaten about the head several times with a blunt instrument.

Her son was quoted by police as saying that after he killed his mother on the night of Feb 6, he took her car and drove to Tokyo. He has not yet provided a motive for killing his mother, police said.

Japan Today