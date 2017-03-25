21-year-old woman sentenced to life in prison over murder, poisonings

NAGOYA —

A court on Friday sentenced a 21-year-old former Nagoya University student to life in prison over the 2014 murder of an elderly woman and attempts to kill a boy and girl while she was in senior high school.

In handing down the sentence as sought by prosecutors, the Nagoya District Court said the woman was mentally competent given that she is deemed to have acted on her own volition when she committed the crimes.

The defense had sought acquittal, claiming her developmental and bipolar disorders made her incapable of judging right and wrong as well as controlling her behavior.

In seeking a life term, prosecutors claimed the symptoms of her bipolar disorder were not severe enough at the time of her actions, while admitting she was suffering from mental and developmental disorders.

The ruling found that the former student, whose name is being withheld because she was a minor when she committed the crimes, murdered Tomoko Mori, 77, with a hatchet at the then 19-year-old’s apartment in Nagoya in December 2014.

The former student was also convicted of trying to kill a girl who was a classmate in junior high school and a boy who was a classmate in senior high school, sometime between May and July in 2015 in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, by poisoning them with thallium.

“She committed the crimes because of self-centered motives,” said Presiding Judge Koji Yamada. “The murder of the woman was cruel and a cold-blooded act based on the strong intention to kill.”

Regarding the poisoning, the court acknowledged her intention, albeit a weak one, to kill the boy and girl on the grounds she had recognized the possibility that poisoning could kill them.

She was also found guilty of attempting to kill a resident in Sendai by setting fire to the person’s house.

In the trial by three professional judges and six citizen judges, the defendant had said she wanted to watch a person die and to observe the symptoms of poisoning.

“Even now I still get the urge to kill someone,” she said during a court session.

According to her statements, she began developing an interest in people’s death when she was a fifth or sixth grader, drawing pictures of guillotines and gallows almost every day.

In her junior high school days, she heard a story from her mother about the serial murders committed by a 14-year-old boy in Kobe in 1997 and “realized that there is a means to kill someone,” she testified, adding it was then that she started studying about horrifying murders that had happened.

She said that people she had felt driven to kill ranged from her sister and her mother, to a friend, a prosecutor and her lawyer. Medication has calmed her desire to kill but she still feels the urge once or twice a week.

When asked if she felt sorry for the victims or regretted her conduct, she said, “I do have such feelings but I don’t know how” to express them.

Three doctors who were involved in her mental evaluation provided split opinions on whether she could be held responsible for her actions, though all three determined she had a developmental disorder which made it difficult for her to understand other people’s feelings, as well as bipolar disorder.

The defense also called for her indictment to be dismissed on the grounds the decision by a family court to send her case back to prosecutors for possible indictment violated the principle of a law protecting the rights of minors.

