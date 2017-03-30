22-year-old man arrested over 5 taxi robberies in Tokyo

Crime

TOKYO —

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of robbing at least five taxi drivers this month.

The suspect has been identified as Yu Kikuchi, whose address and occupation are unknown, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, on March 11 at around 10:30 p.m., Kikuchi got into a taxi in Sumida Ward and threatened the 69-year-old driver with a knife. He demanded money and fled with 10,000 yen.

Police said Kikuchi has admitted to robbing five taxi drivers between March 9 and March 11 in Sumida, Shibuya and Shinagawa wards. 

Police said he was identified after a street surveillance camera captured his face as ran from one of the taxis he robbed in Sumida Ward. 

