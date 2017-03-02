23-year-old man arrested for abusing girlfriend's 1-year-old son

HYOGO —
Police in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, said Thursday they have arrested an unemployed 23-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he abused his girlfriend’s one-year-old son.
According to police, the suspect, Atsuhiro Inoue, lives with his girlfriend, who is in her 20s, and her son. Sankei Shimbun reported that Inoue is accused of beating the child at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, while his girlfriend was at work.
Police said Inoue threw the child to the floor. A short time later, he called 119 and the child was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed as suffering hemorrhaging of the brain. The hospital notified police about a case of possible child abuse.
Police said the child remains in a coma.
Inoue was quoted by police as saying he lost his temper because the boy wouldn’t stop crying and that he had become stressed out by child-rearing recently.
Neighbors said the couple moved into the apartment about 2-3 months ago.
Japan Today
-1
sensei258
23 year old male living at home, no job, being supported by his girlfriend who works "at night", then beats her baby, freaking loser.
0
Disillusioned
And, what's the bet she works in a girly bar? However, he is definitely a loser! Let's hope he is given a penalty befitting the crime and not a slap on the wrist. Let's also hope this girl dumps this loser quick smart!
I'm not sure if 'step-son' is the correct term. They are not married. Beating his girlfriend's son would be more correct.
Moderator
Yes, you are right and the story has been amended to reflect that.
-1
gaijin playa
pathetic cockroach, this guy. lets hope he gets a decent punishment. the death penalty would be best, though. i hope the little baby recovers.
