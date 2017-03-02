23-year-old man arrested for abusing girlfriend's 1-year-old son

HYOGO —

Police in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, said Thursday they have arrested an unemployed 23-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he abused his girlfriend’s one-year-old son.

According to police, the suspect, Atsuhiro Inoue, lives with his girlfriend, who is in her 20s, and her son. Sankei Shimbun reported that Inoue is accused of beating the child at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, while his girlfriend was at work.

Police said Inoue threw the child to the floor. A short time later, he called 119 and the child was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed as suffering hemorrhaging of the brain. The hospital notified police about a case of possible child abuse.

Police said the child remains in a coma.

Inoue was quoted by police as saying he lost his temper because the boy wouldn’t stop crying and that he had become stressed out by child-rearing recently.

Neighbors said the couple moved into the apartment about 2-3 months ago.

Japan Today