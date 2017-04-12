23-year-old man arrested for beating 1-year-old son

SAITAMA —

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly beating his one-year-old son about the head, which left the child unconscious and in critical condition, police said.

According to police, the suspect, Yoshiaki Sano, a company employee, struck his son’s head with his fist at their apartment in Tsurugashima, Saitama Prefecture, at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Fuji TV reported. The boy was taken to hospital where he remained unconscious on Wednesday.

Sano lives with his wife, 29, and three children. All five family members were home when the incident occurred. However, police said Sano hit the boy, his second-oldest son, when the two of them were alone in one room. The boy’s mother called 119 when she saw that there was something wrong with her son.

Police said Sano has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I hit him on the head because I got irritated with him.”

A neighbor told local media, “I would occasionally hear the husband shouting, ‘Shut up!’” Another nearby resident recalled, “I remember the wife saying that her husband wasn’t the type to look after their kids.”

Police are looking into whether Sano abused his two other children.

Japan Today