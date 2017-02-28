Man arrested for killing 89-year-old grandfather

TOKYO —

Police in Chofu, Tokyo, have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 89-year-old grandfather.

According to police, Yuya Yamamoto, a scaffolding worker, is accused of stabbing his grandfather Kazue Yamamoto in the head multiple times with a pair of scissors at his municipal housing complex in Chofu on Feb 16, Fuji TV reported. After killing his grandfather, the suspect took his wallet containing 23,000 yen in cash.

Police said the grandson came under suspicion after they discovered his jacket with traces of the victim’s blood in a washing machine at his home.

Neighbors of the victim told media that the elderly man was troubled by the fact his grandson would repeatedly come to borrow money.

According to police, Yamamoto has denied the charges against him and quoted him as saying, “I don’t know [anything], and I don’t really care.”

Japan Today