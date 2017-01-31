25-year-old man arrested for abusing 2-month-old son in Kitakyushu

Crime ( 7 )

KITAKYUSHU —

Police in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Tuesday arrested an unemployed 25-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his two-month-old son.

According to police, the suspect, Katsuya Noguchi, beat his son’s head, then shook him by the neck at their home between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday, while his wife was out.

On Monday morning, Noguchi’s wife noticed there was something wrong with the child and took him to hospital. A doctor diagnosed that the child was suffering internal bleeding. The hospital notified police and reported the incident as a case of possible child abuse.

Police said the child’s life is not in danger.

Japan Today

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

7 Comments

  • 2

    sensei258

    Beating and choking a defenseless two month old baby what a slug he needs to go to jail for a long time no loss to society or the family

  • 4

    TheGodfather

    Katsuya Noguchi, beat his son’s head, then shook him by the neck

    Well done to the wife for reporting it!!

  • -4

    khulifi

    The max he will get is few months suspended for 5 years.

  • 1

    Cortes Elijah

    Seriously. Hang this dog by his neck till it snaps. Then burn his body. He deserves nothing less.

  • 2

    Dango bong

    how many times does this happen where the wife stays quiet?

  • 1

    Disillusioned

    I long for the day when I see a headline like, "25 year-old man severely beaten for abusing 2-month old son."

  • 0

    Chop Chop

    According to police, the suspect, Katsuya Noguchi, beat his son’s head, then shook him by the neck at their home between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday, while his wife was out.

    This guy is sicko and he never should have child again in his life time. The coward father beating defenseless 2 months old son on the head and shaking was intention to kill the child but nothing else. He should be sentence to life in prison. This guy was monster.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Are You A Bar(wo)man? Work With Us!

Are You A Bar(wo)man? Work With Us!

The Dubliners Irish PubBars

Undergraduate: One Day Class Observation (March 22)

Undergraduate: One Day Class Observation (March 22)

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

The ultimate of marine sports can be enjoyed all year round in the emerald green sea.

The ultimate of marine sports can be enjoyed all year round in the emerald green sea.

Quality HATAGOTravel / Hotels

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Crime

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search