25-year-old man arrested for abusing 2-month-old son in Kitakyushu

KITAKYUSHU —

Police in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Tuesday arrested an unemployed 25-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his two-month-old son.

According to police, the suspect, Katsuya Noguchi, beat his son’s head, then shook him by the neck at their home between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday, while his wife was out.

On Monday morning, Noguchi’s wife noticed there was something wrong with the child and took him to hospital. A doctor diagnosed that the child was suffering internal bleeding. The hospital notified police and reported the incident as a case of possible child abuse.

Police said the child’s life is not in danger.

Japan Today