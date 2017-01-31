25-year-old man arrested for abusing 2-month-old son in Kitakyushu

KITAKYUSHU —
Police in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Tuesday arrested an unemployed 25-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his two-month-old son.
According to police, the suspect, Katsuya Noguchi, beat his son’s head, then shook him by the neck at their home between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday, while his wife was out.
On Monday morning, Noguchi’s wife noticed there was something wrong with the child and took him to hospital. A doctor diagnosed that the child was suffering internal bleeding. The hospital notified police and reported the incident as a case of possible child abuse.
Police said the child’s life is not in danger.
2
sensei258
Beating and choking a defenseless two month old baby what a slug he needs to go to jail for a long time no loss to society or the family
4
TheGodfather
Well done to the wife for reporting it!!
-4
khulifi
The max he will get is few months suspended for 5 years.
1
Cortes Elijah
Seriously. Hang this dog by his neck till it snaps. Then burn his body. He deserves nothing less.
2
Dango bong
how many times does this happen where the wife stays quiet?
1
Disillusioned
I long for the day when I see a headline like, "25 year-old man severely beaten for abusing 2-month old son."
0
Chop Chop
According to police, the suspect, Katsuya Noguchi, beat his son’s head, then shook him by the neck at their home between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday, while his wife was out.
This guy is sicko and he never should have child again in his life time. The coward father beating defenseless 2 months old son on the head and shaking was intention to kill the child but nothing else. He should be sentence to life in prison. This guy was monster.
